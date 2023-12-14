Live Radio
NCAA Women’s Basketball Top 25 Schedule

The Associated Press

December 14, 2023, 11:04 AM

All Times EST

Thursday’s Games

No. 10 Baylor vs. Delaware St., Noon

Friday’s Games

No. 9 Stanford vs. Portland, 10 p.m.

No. 12 Ohio St. vs. Grand Valley St., 6 p.m.

No. 25 North Carolina vs. W. Carolina, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

No. 1 South Carolina vs. Presbyterian, 1 p.m.

No. 3 NC State at South Florida, 7 p.m.

No. 4 Iowa vs. Cleveland St. at Des Moines, Iowa, 7 p.m.

No. 10 Baylor vs. No. 24 Miami at San Antonio, 5 p.m.

No. 11 Utah at S. Utah, 7 p.m.

No. 12 Kansas St. vs. North Florida, 5 p.m.

No. 17 UConn vs. No. 18 Louisville, Noon

No. 23 UNLV at Seton Hall, 1 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No. 7 LSU vs. Northwestern St., 3 p.m.

No. 14 Notre Dame vs. Purdue, Noon

No. 16 Virginia Tech at Rutgers, 5:30 p.m.

No. 19 Marquette vs. Appalachian St., 3 p.m.

No. 20 Creighton at Drake, 3 p.m.

No. 21 Gonzaga vs. S. Dakota St., 5 p.m.

No. 22 Florida St. at Drexel, 2 p.m.

