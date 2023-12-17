NCAA Women’s Basketball Top 25 Fared-Week

No. 1 South Carolina (10-0) beat Presbyterian 99-29. No. 2 UCLA (9-0) did not play. No. 3 NC State (11-0)…

No. 1 South Carolina (10-0) beat Presbyterian 99-29.

No. 2 UCLA (9-0) did not play.

No. 3 NC State (11-0) beat South Florida 66-54.

No. 4 Iowa (11-1) beat Cleveland St. 104-75.

No. 5 Texas (11-0) beat Arizona 88-75.

No. 6 Southern Cal (8-0) did not play.

No. 7 LSU (11-1) beat McNeese St. 133-44; beat Northwestern St. 81-36.

No. 8 Colorado (9-1) did not play.

No. 9 Stanford (9-1) beat Portland 81-51.

No. 10 Baylor (9-0) beat Delaware St. 99-37; beat No. 24 Miami 75-57.

No. 11 Utah (9-2) beat S. Utah 96-60.

No. 12 Ohio St. (9-1) beat Grand Valley St. 73-49.

No. 12 Kansas St. (10-1) beat North Florida 79-53.

No. 14 Notre Dame (8-1) beat Purdue 76-39.

No. 15 Indiana (8-1) did not play.

No. 16 Virginia Tech (8-2) beat Rutgers 84-59.

No. 17 UConn (7-3) beat No. 18 Louisville 86-62.

No. 18 Louisville (10-2) beat Morehead St. 74-48; lost to No. 17 UConn 86-62.

No. 19 Marquette (11-0) beat No. 20 Creighton 76-70; beat Appalachian St. 99-91.

No. 20 Creighton (8-2) lost to No. 19 Marquette 76-70; beat Drake 89-78.

No. 21 Gonzaga (11-2) beat S. Dakota St. 83-58.

No. 22 Florida St. (8-3) beat Drexel 76-56.

No. 23 UNLV (9-1) lost to Seton Hall 84-54.

No. 24 Miami (8-1) lost to No. 10 Baylor 75-57.

No. 25 North Carolina (7-4) beat W. Carolina 96-36.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.