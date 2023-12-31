NCAA Men’s Basketball Top 25 Fared-Week

No. 1 Purdue (12-1) beat E. Kentucky 80-53. No. 2 Kansas (12-1) beat Wichita St. 86-67. No. 3 Houston (13-0)…

Listen now to WTOP News

No. 1 Purdue (12-1) beat E. Kentucky 80-53.

No. 2 Kansas (12-1) beat Wichita St. 86-67.

No. 3 Houston (13-0) beat Penn 81-42.

No. 4 Arizona (10-3) beat California 100-81; lost to Stanford 100-82.

No. 5 UConn (11-2) did not play.

No. 6 Tennessee (9-3) did not play.

No. 7 FAU (10-3) lost to Florida Gulf Coast 72-68.

No. 8 Kentucky (10-2) beat Illinois St. 96-70.

No. 9 North Carolina (9-3) beat Charleston Southern 105-60.

No. 10 Marquette (11-3) beat No. 22 Creighton 72-67.

No. 11 Illinois (10-2) beat Fairleigh Dickinson 104-71.

No. 12 Oklahoma (12-1) beat Cent. Arkansas 88-72; beat Monmouth (NJ) 72-56.

No. 13 Gonzaga (9-4) lost to San Diego St. 84-74.

No. 14 BYU (12-1) beat Wyoming 94-68.

No. 15 Colorado St. (12-1) beat Adams St. 106-61.

No. 16 Duke (9-3) beat Queens (NC) 106-69.

No. 17 Baylor (10-2) did not play.

No. 18 Clemson (11-1) beat Radford 93-58.

No. 19 Memphis (11-2) beat Austin Peay 81-70.

No. 20 James Madison (13-0) beat Texas St. 82-65.

No. 21 Texas (10-2) beat UNC-Greensboro 72-37.

No. 22 Creighton (9-4) lost to No. 10 Marquette 72-67.

No. 23 Wisconsin (9-3) did not play.

No. 24 Mississippi (13-0) beat Bryant 95-78.

No. 25 Providence (11-2) did not play.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.