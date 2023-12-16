NC State Wolfpack and the No. 12 Tennessee Volunteers square off in San Antonio, Texas

Tennessee Volunteers (7-3) vs. NC State Wolfpack (7-2, 1-0 ACC) San Antonio; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Volunteers…

Tennessee Volunteers (7-3) vs. NC State Wolfpack (7-2, 1-0 ACC)

San Antonio; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Volunteers -9; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 12 Tennessee Volunteers and the NC State Wolfpack meet at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.

The Wolfpack have a 6-2 record in non-conference play. NC State scores 80.3 points and has outscored opponents by 10.6 points per game.

The Volunteers are 7-3 in non-conference play. Tennessee averages 78.1 points while outscoring opponents by 11.1 points per game.

NC State’s average of 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Tennessee allows. Tennessee averages 8.4 more points per game (78.1) than NC State gives up (69.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Taylor is shooting 46.7% and averaging 14.7 points for the Wolfpack. DJ Horne is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers for NC State.

Dalton Knecht is averaging 18 points for the Volunteers. Jonas Aidoo is averaging 12.1 points for Tennessee.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

