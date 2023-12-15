NC State Wolfpack and the No. 12 Tennessee Volunteers play in San Antonio, Texas

Tennessee Volunteers (7-3) vs. NC State Wolfpack (7-2, 1-0 ACC) San Antonio; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The No.…

Tennessee Volunteers (7-3) vs. NC State Wolfpack (7-2, 1-0 ACC)

San Antonio; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 12 Tennessee Volunteers and the NC State Wolfpack meet at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.

The Wolfpack have a 6-2 record in non-conference games. NC State has a 6-2 record against teams above .500.

The Volunteers have a 7-3 record against non-conference oppponents. Tennessee is sixth in the SEC with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Jonas Aidoo averaging 2.3.

NC State’s average of 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Tennessee allows. Tennessee has shot at a 44.0% rate from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 42.3% shooting opponents of NC State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Taylor is shooting 46.7% and averaging 14.7 points for the Wolfpack. DJ Horne is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers for NC State.

Dalton Knecht is averaging 18 points for the Volunteers. Aidoo is averaging 12.1 points for Tennessee.

