NC State hosts Saint Louis after Jimerson’s 23-point performance

Saint Louis Billikens (7-5) at NC State Wolfpack (7-3, 1-0 ACC)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolfpack -12; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis takes on the NC State Wolfpack after Gibson Jimerson scored 23 points in Saint Louis’ 75-74 victory against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.

The Wolfpack are 5-0 on their home court. NC State scores 79.3 points while outscoring opponents by 8.7 points per game.

The Billikens are 0-2 in road games. Saint Louis ranks second in the A-10 shooting 39.2% from 3-point range.

NC State averages 79.3 points per game, 4.4 more points than the 74.9 Saint Louis allows. Saint Louis averages 74.3 points per game, 3.7 more than the 70.6 NC State allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Taylor is scoring 14.3 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Wolfpack. DJ Horne is averaging 13.6 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 41.4% for NC State.

Jimerson is averaging 16.8 points for the Billikens. Terrence Hargrove Jr. is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint Louis.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

