NC State hosts Myers and UT Martin

UT Martin Skyhawks (6-4) at NC State Wolfpack (6-2, 1-0 ACC) Raleigh, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UT Martin Skyhawks (6-4) at NC State Wolfpack (6-2, 1-0 ACC)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin visits the NC State Wolfpack after Jalen Myers scored 21 points in UT Martin’s 110-52 win against the Ecclesia Royals.

The Wolfpack are 4-0 on their home court. NC State leads the ACC with 16.8 fast break points.

The Skyhawks have gone 2-3 away from home. UT Martin leads college basketball with 31.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Issa Muhammad averaging 6.3.

NC State’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game is 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 9.4 per game UT Martin allows. UT Martin averages 17.0 more points per game (87.0) than NC State allows to opponents (70.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Taylor is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Wolfpack. Casey Morsell is averaging 13.9 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 44.0% for NC State.

Jordan Sears is averaging 19 points and 4.5 assists for the Skyhawks. Jacob Crews is averaging 16.7 points and nine rebounds for UT Martin.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.