NC State hosts Jimerson and Saint Louis

Saint Louis Billikens (7-5) at NC State Wolfpack (7-3, 1-0 ACC)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis faces the NC State Wolfpack after Gibson Jimerson scored 23 points in Saint Louis’ 75-74 victory against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.

The Wolfpack have gone 5-0 in home games. NC State ranks seventh in the ACC with 24.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Mohamed Diarra averaging 4.7.

The Billikens have gone 0-2 away from home. Saint Louis has a 3-3 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

NC State scores 79.3 points per game, 4.4 more points than the 74.9 Saint Louis allows. Saint Louis averages 74.3 points per game, 3.7 more than the 70.6 NC State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: DJ Horne averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolfpack, scoring 13.6 points while shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc. Jayden Taylor is shooting 44.6% and averaging 14.3 points for NC State.

Michael Meadows is averaging 6.4 points and 3.1 assists for the Billikens. Jimerson is averaging 17.7 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 40.8% over the last 10 games for Saint Louis.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

