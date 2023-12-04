Navy visits George Washington on 3-game road skid

Navy Midshipmen (2-4) at George Washington Revolutionaries (6-2) Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Navy will look to break…

Navy Midshipmen (2-4) at George Washington Revolutionaries (6-2)

Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Navy will look to break its three-game road losing streak when the Midshipmen visit George Washington.

The Revolutionaries have gone 4-0 in home games. George Washington averages 13.3 turnovers per game and is 2-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Midshipmen have gone 0-3 away from home. Navy has a 0-4 record against teams over .500.

George Washington averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game, 3.6 more made shots than the 5.7 per game Navy allows. Navy averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.6 fewer made shots on average than the 9.8 per game George Washington allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maximus Edwards averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Revolutionaries, scoring 15.1 points while shooting 45.5% from beyond the arc. James Bishop is shooting 44.2% and averaging 20.0 points for George Washington.

Austin Benigni is scoring 11.5 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Midshipmen. Donovan Draper is averaging 8.2 points for Navy.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.