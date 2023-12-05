Navy visits George Washington on 3-game road skid

Navy Midshipmen (2-4) at George Washington Revolutionaries (6-2) Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Revolutionaries -12; over/under is…

Navy Midshipmen (2-4) at George Washington Revolutionaries (6-2)

Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Revolutionaries -12; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Navy will aim to break its three-game road slide when the Midshipmen visit George Washington.

The Revolutionaries have gone 4-0 at home. George Washington is 6-2 against opponents with a winning record.

The Midshipmen are 0-3 on the road. Navy ranks fifth in the Patriot League with 31.5 rebounds per game led by Donovan Draper averaging 7.5.

George Washington makes 46.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than Navy has allowed to its opponents (41.4%). Navy averages 62.0 points per game, 13.4 fewer points than the 75.4 George Washington gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Bishop is scoring 20.0 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Revolutionaries. Maximus Edwards is averaging 15.1 points and 8.1 rebounds while shooting 45.5% for George Washington.

Austin Benigni is averaging 11.5 points and 3.2 assists for the Midshipmen. Draper is averaging 8.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.5 steals for Navy.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.