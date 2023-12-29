Navy faces William & Mary, aims for 4th straight home win

William & Mary Tribe (5-7) at Navy Midshipmen (3-7) Annapolis, Maryland; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Navy hosts William…

William & Mary Tribe (5-7) at Navy Midshipmen (3-7)

Annapolis, Maryland; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Navy hosts William & Mary trying to extend its three-game home winning streak.

The Midshipmen are 3-1 in home games. Navy is sixth in the Patriot League with 13.1 assists per game led by Austin Benigni averaging 3.6.

The Tribe have gone 0-5 away from home. William & Mary averages 77.6 points and has outscored opponents by 3.8 points per game.

Navy is shooting 39.4% from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points lower than the 43.0% William & Mary allows to opponents. William & Mary scores 14.5 more points per game (77.6) than Navy gives up to opponents (63.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Benigni is scoring 12.0 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Midshipmen. Donovan Draper is averaging 9.6 points and 8.9 rebounds while shooting 44.9% for Navy.

Gabe Dorsey is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Tribe. Trey Moss is averaging 14.6 points and 3.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for William & Mary.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

