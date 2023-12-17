Napper scores 19, Longwood ups win streak to 12 with 68-49 victory over VMI

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Walyn Napper scored 19 points as Longwood notched its 12th straight victory, beating VMI 68-49 on…

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Walyn Napper scored 19 points as Longwood notched its 12th straight victory, beating VMI 68-49 on Sunday.

Napper added five steals for the Lancers (12-1). Szymon Zapala scored 15 points and added five rebounds. Johnathan Massie shot 6 for 17 (0 for 5 from 3-point range) and 0 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points.

Tyran Cook finished with 14 points for the Keydets (2-10). Devin Butler added 12 points for VMI. Koree Cotton also had nine points.

