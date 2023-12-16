Napper leads Longwood against VMI after 24-point outing

VMI Keydets (2-9) at Longwood Lancers (11-1) Farmville, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Longwood hosts the VMI Keydets…

VMI Keydets (2-9) at Longwood Lancers (11-1)

Farmville, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Longwood hosts the VMI Keydets after Walyn Napper scored 24 points in Longwood’s 80-67 victory against the Milwaukee Panthers.

The Lancers are 7-0 on their home court. Longwood is the top team in the Big South with 41.2 points in the paint led by Szymon Zapala averaging 16.0.

The Keydets are 0-5 on the road. VMI is 2-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 14.8 turnovers per game.

Longwood makes 47.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.4 percentage points higher than VMI has allowed to its opponents (41.5%). VMI averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Longwood allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Christmas is averaging 11.2 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Lancers. Napper is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games for Longwood.

Brennan Watkins is shooting 43.0% and averaging 15.1 points for the Keydets. Koree Cotton is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for VMI.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 10-0, averaging 80.6 points, 41.3 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points per game.

Keydets: 2-8, averaging 69.8 points, 40.6 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

