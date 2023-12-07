N.C. A&T visits Miles and High Point

North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-7) at High Point Panthers (7-3) Amherst, Massachusetts; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: High Point…

North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-7) at High Point Panthers (7-3)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: High Point hosts the North Carolina A&T Aggies after Duke Miles scored 25 points in High Point’s 97-71 victory over the Western Carolina Catamounts.

The Panthers have gone 4-0 in home games. High Point is ninth in the Big South in team defense, giving up 74.3 points while holding opponents to 41.9% shooting.

The Aggies are 0-4 on the road. N.C. A&T has a 0-6 record against opponents above .500.

High Point is shooting 49.3% from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points lower than the 53.9% N.C. A&T allows to opponents. N.C. A&T’s 37.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.7 percentage points lower than High Point has allowed to its opponents (41.9%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles is scoring 18.9 points per game and averaging 1.8 rebounds for the Panthers. Kimani Hamilton is averaging 13.9 points and 7.7 rebounds while shooting 47.0% for High Point.

Landon Glasper is scoring 18.7 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Aggies. Jeremy Robinson is averaging 11.6 points and 4.7 rebounds for N.C. A&T.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

