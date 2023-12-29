N.C. A&T takes on George Mason after Glasper’s 30-point game

North Carolina A&T Aggies (2-10) at George Mason Patriots (10-2) Fairfax, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T…

North Carolina A&T Aggies (2-10) at George Mason Patriots (10-2)

Fairfax, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T visits the George Mason Patriots after Landon Glasper scored 30 points in N.C. A&T’s 85-82 win over the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

The Patriots have gone 7-0 in home games. George Mason is 2-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.8 turnovers per game.

The Aggies are 1-5 on the road. N.C. A&T is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

George Mason is shooting 47.0% from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points lower than the 51.4% N.C. A&T allows to opponents. N.C. A&T averages 69.3 points per game, 3.9 more than the 65.4 George Mason gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keyshawn Hall is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 9.8 rebounds for the Patriots. Darius Maddox is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for George Mason.

Glasper is averaging 20 points and 1.6 steals for the Aggies. Camian Shell is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for N.C. A&T.

LAST 10 GAMES: Patriots: 8-2, averaging 74.6 points, 38.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Aggies: 2-8, averaging 70.2 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.1 points.

