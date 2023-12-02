N.C. A&T takes on Citadel, aims to end 6-game skid

Citadel Bulldogs (4-4) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-6) Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs…

Citadel Bulldogs (4-4) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-6)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -7.5; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T looks to end its six-game skid when the Aggies take on Citadel.

The Aggies play their first home game after going 0-6 to start the season. N.C. A&T allows 93.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 24.9 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 0-3 in road games. Citadel averages 10.1 turnovers per game and is 2-1 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

N.C. A&T averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 6.0 per game Citadel gives up. Citadel’s 42.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 11.3 percentage points lower than N.C. A&T has given up to its opponents (53.7%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Landon Glasper averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, scoring 18.8 points while shooting 31.0% from beyond the arc. Jeremy Robinson is shooting 53.7% and averaging 11.2 points for N.C. A&T.

AJ Smith is shooting 45.6% and averaging 15.3 points for the Bulldogs. Elijah Morgan is averaging 12.3 points for Citadel.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

