N.C. A&T plays Texas Southern

Texas Southern Tigers (0-7) vs. North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-9) Las Vegas; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers…

Texas Southern Tigers (0-7) vs. North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-9)

Las Vegas; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -10; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Southern Tigers and the North Carolina A&T Aggies play at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Aggies have a 0-9 record against non-conference oppponents. N.C. A&T averages 9.4 turnovers per game and is 0-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Tigers are 0-7 in non-conference play. Texas Southern ranks sixth in the SWAC with 9.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Jahmar Young Jr. averaging 2.9.

N.C. A&T’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Texas Southern gives up. Texas Southern’s 34.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 19.1 percentage points lower than N.C. A&T has allowed to its opponents (53.2%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Landon Glasper is scoring 18.1 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Aggies. Uchenna Kellman-Nicholes is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers for N.C. A&T.

PJ Henry is averaging 12.6 points for the Tigers. Jonathan Cisse is averaging 7.4 points for Texas Southern.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.