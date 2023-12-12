N.C. A&T plays North Carolina Central following Glasper’s 20-point game

North Carolina Central Eagles (4-7) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-8) Greensboro, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

North Carolina Central Eagles (4-7) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-8)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -5.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T faces the North Carolina Central Eagles after Landon Glasper scored 20 points in N.C. A&T’s 75-62 loss to the High Point Panthers.

The Aggies have gone 0-1 at home. N.C. A&T is 0-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 9.5 turnovers per game.

The Eagles are 2-5 on the road. North Carolina Central scores 73.5 points and has outscored opponents by 2.2 points per game.

N.C. A&T scores 67.5 points per game, 3.8 fewer points than the 71.3 North Carolina Central allows. North Carolina Central’s 44.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.9 percentage points lower than N.C. A&T has allowed to its opponents (54.0%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Glasper is scoring 18.9 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Aggies. Jeremy Robinson is averaging 11.5 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 54.8% for N.C. A&T.

Po’Boigh King is scoring 14.6 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Eagles. Fred Cleveland Jr. is averaging 11.6 points and 3.2 assists over the past 10 games for North Carolina Central.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

