Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Myrthil scores 18 points,…

Myrthil scores 18 points, Dartmouth defeats Boston University 63-56

The Associated Press

December 13, 2023, 9:27 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Romeo Myrthil had 18 points in Dartmouth’s 63-56 win over Boston University on Wednesday night.

Jaren Johnson scored 10 points and added seven rebounds for the Big Green (3-6).

Ethan Okwuosa led the Terriers (4-7) in scoring, finishing with 14 points and three steals. Miles Brewster added 13 points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up