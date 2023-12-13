Myrthil scores 18 points, Dartmouth defeats Boston University 63-56

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Romeo Myrthil had 18 points in Dartmouth’s 63-56 win over Boston University on Wednesday night. Jaren…

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Romeo Myrthil had 18 points in Dartmouth’s 63-56 win over Boston University on Wednesday night.

Jaren Johnson scored 10 points and added seven rebounds for the Big Green (3-6).

Ethan Okwuosa led the Terriers (4-7) in scoring, finishing with 14 points and three steals. Miles Brewster added 13 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

