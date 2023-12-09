Live Radio
Myers, West lead Western Illinois past Green Bay 68-59

The Associated Press

December 9, 2023, 9:57 PM

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Ryan Myers and Jesiah West scored 18 points apiece to lead Western Illinois over Green Bay 68-59 on Saturday night.

Myers had six assists for the Leathernecks (5-6). West made 8 of 9 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line. Drew Cisse had 12 points and finished 6 of 9 from the floor.

Noah Reynolds led the Phoenix (4-6) in scoring, finishing with 14 points and two steals. Clarence Cummings III added 11 points for Green Bay. David Douglas Jr. also recorded 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

