Myers and UT Martin host NC State

UT Martin Skyhawks (6-4) at NC State Wolfpack (6-2, 1-0 ACC) Raleigh, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

UT Martin Skyhawks (6-4) at NC State Wolfpack (6-2, 1-0 ACC)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolfpack -19.5; over/under is 163

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin faces the NC State Wolfpack after Jalen Myers scored 21 points in UT Martin’s 110-52 victory against the Ecclesia Royals.

The Wolfpack have gone 4-0 in home games. NC State is fifth in the ACC scoring 80.3 points while shooting 45.5% from the field.

The Skyhawks have gone 2-3 away from home. UT Martin is the top team in the OVC scoring 17.5 fast break points per game.

NC State makes 45.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.8 percentage points higher than UT Martin has allowed to its opponents (40.7%). UT Martin has shot at a 45.7% rate from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points higher than the 42.7% shooting opponents of NC State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Taylor is shooting 48.1% and averaging 14.9 points for the Wolfpack. DJ Horne is averaging 12.3 points for NC State.

Jordan Sears is scoring 19.0 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Skyhawks. Jacob Crews is averaging 16.7 points and 9.0 rebounds for UT Martin.

