Murrell scores 18, has 10 steals, Ole Miss stays unbeaten with 74-53 win over Troy

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Matthew Murrell scored 18 points and added 10 steals, and No. 25 Mississippi improved to 11-0 with 74-53 win over Troy on Tuesday night.

Jaemyn Brakefield scored 17 points, Jaylen Murray added 16 points and Allen Flanigan had 13 points and a game-high eight assists and seven rebounds for the Rebels.

“We had special individual performances tonight and it’s always been a player’s game,” Mississippi coach Chris Beard said. “But, it’s special for Matthew because it’s his birthday today, too.”

Ole Miss built a 31-22 halftime lead, highlighted by a 15-3 run capped by a 3-point shot from Murray. The Rebels connected on nine consecutive shots to open the second half and Troy never got closer than 14 points again.

Tayton Conerway led Troy (5-6) with 13 points while Aamer Muhammad added 11. The Trojans finished with 25 turnovers but won the rebounding battle, 33-32.

Ole Miss finished 27 of 59 from the floor, 46%, after shooting 3 of 12 in the opening eight minutes. The Rebels were 10 of 24 from 3-point range, including four by Murray.

Troy struggled from the field, hitting 17 of 47, 36%, and 8 of 22 from the 3-point line. The Trojans were 2 of 10 from 3-point range in the second half.

Troy: After consecutive 20-win seasons, a rebuilding year was expected in the fifth season under Scott Cross. The Trojans have lost twice in overtime by one point on the road, but are 5-1 at home and figure to be a factor of the Sun Belt Conference.

Mississippi: Beard’s debut season has opened impressively, with the Rebels breaking into the AP Top 25 poll for the first time since January of 2019. Ole Miss blocked eight shots in the first half, including six by Jamarion Sharp.

“Sharp erased a lot of mistakes for us in the first half with those blocks,” Beard said. “We knew Troy was tough and would challenge.

“Scott’s (Cross) teams have won big games, so it was important our intensity was there.”

Ole Miss remains the only unbeaten SEC team. The 11-0 start matches the 2000-01 team that reached the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA Tournament.

Ole Miss forward Moussa Cisse left midway through the first half with a lower body injury, but Beard said, “the preliminary reports are positive with no apparent structural damage.”

Troy: Will host Eastern Kentucky in the non-conference finale on Thursday.

Mississippi: Will face Southern Mississippi on a neutral floor in Biloxi on Saturday.

