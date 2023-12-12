Murray State visits Mississippi State following Hubbard’s 22-point showing

Murray State Racers (3-5, 1-1 MVC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (7-2) Starkville, Mississippi; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi…

Murray State Racers (3-5, 1-1 MVC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (7-2)

Starkville, Mississippi; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State hosts the Murray State Racers after Josh Hubbard scored 22 points in Mississippi State’s 106-76 win over the Tulane Green Wave.

The Bulldogs are 3-1 in home games. Mississippi State is 6-0 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Racers are 0-2 on the road. Murray State is 0-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 9.6 turnovers per game.

Mississippi State is shooting 43.6% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points lower than the 44.9% Murray State allows to opponents. Murray State has shot at a 45.2% clip from the field this season, 8.0 percentage points higher than the 37.2% shooting opponents of Mississippi State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hubbard is scoring 16.7 points per game with 2.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Bulldogs. Jimmy Bell Jr. is averaging 9.4 points and 9.7 rebounds while shooting 51.9% for Mississippi State.

Rob Perry is shooting 43.1% and averaging 15.0 points for the Racers. Jacobi Wood is averaging 13.5 points for Murray State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

