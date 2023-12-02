Murray State visits Illinois State following Burford’s 20-point outing

Murray State Racers (3-3, 1-0 MVC) at Illinois State Redbirds (4-3, 1-0 MVC) Normal, Illinois; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Murray State Racers (3-3, 1-0 MVC) at Illinois State Redbirds (4-3, 1-0 MVC)

Normal, Illinois; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State faces the Murray State Racers after Darius Burford scored 20 points in Illinois State’s 69-64 victory against the UIC Flames.

The Redbirds have gone 2-0 at home. Illinois State is 2-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 14.0 turnovers per game.

The Racers play their first true road game after going 3-3 to begin the season. Murray State scores 77.8 points while outscoring opponents by 4.8 points per game.

Illinois State is shooting 40.9% from the field this season, 5.0 percentage points lower than the 45.9% Murray State allows to opponents. Murray State averages 11.9 more points per game (77.8) than Illinois State gives up to opponents (65.9).

The Redbirds and Racers match up Sunday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dalton Banks is scoring 11.7 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Redbirds. Burford is averaging 10.8 points and 1.8 rebounds while shooting 42.2% for Illinois State.

Jacobi Wood is shooting 51.6% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Racers, while averaging 15.3 points and four assists. Rob Perry is averaging 16.2 points and 5.8 rebounds for Murray State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

