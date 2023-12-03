Murray State visits Burford and Illinois State

Murray State Racers (3-3, 1-0 MVC) at Illinois State Redbirds (4-3, 1-0 MVC) Normal, Illinois; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Murray State Racers (3-3, 1-0 MVC) at Illinois State Redbirds (4-3, 1-0 MVC)

Normal, Illinois; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Redbirds -1.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State hosts the Murray State Racers after Darius Burford scored 20 points in Illinois State’s 69-64 victory against the UIC Flames.

The Redbirds have gone 2-0 at home. Illinois State is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Racers play their first true road game after going 3-3 to begin the season. Murray State ranks second in the MVC with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Nick Ellington averaging 3.3.

Illinois State’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Murray State gives up. Murray State averages 11.9 more points per game (77.8) than Illinois State gives up to opponents (65.9).

The Redbirds and Racers square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luke Kasubke averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Redbirds, scoring 5.1 points while shooting 45.0% from beyond the arc. Dalton Banks is shooting 42.9% and averaging 11.7 points for Illinois State.

Rob Perry is averaging 16.2 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Racers. Jacobi Wood is averaging 15.3 points for Murray State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

