Murray State Racers take on the SMU Mustangs on 5-game losing streak

SMU Mustangs (8-4) at Murray State Racers (3-8, 1-1 MVC)

Murray, Kentucky; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State comes into the matchup with SMU as losers of five games in a row.

The Racers are 3-2 in home games. Murray State is 0-5 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 8.8 turnovers per game.

The Mustangs are 1-1 on the road. SMU is second in the AAC giving up 62.0 points while holding opponents to 36.6% shooting.

Murray State averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 5.8 per game SMU allows. SMU has shot at a 45.7% clip from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points fewer than the 46.6% shooting opponents of Murray State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rob Perry is scoring 15.0 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Racers. Jacobi Wood is averaging 12.3 points and 4.6 assists over the last 10 games for Murray State.

B.J. Edwards is averaging 4.3 points and 3.9 assists for the Mustangs. Zhuric Phelps is averaging 14.7 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 39.0% over the last 10 games for SMU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Racers: 2-8, averaging 69.9 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Mustangs: 6-4, averaging 72.9 points, 39.3 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points.

