CHRISTMAS DAY 2023: What's open? What's closed? | Finding a Christmas Day meal | Holiday gift giving surprises | Make purchases with your credit card
Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Murray State Racers take…

Murray State Racers take on the SMU Mustangs on 5-game losing streak

The Associated Press

December 22, 2023, 3:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SMU Mustangs (8-4) at Murray State Racers (3-8, 1-1 MVC)

Murray, Kentucky; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mustangs -5.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State looks to stop its five-game skid when the Racers play SMU.

The Racers are 3-2 in home games. Murray State has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Mustangs have gone 1-1 away from home. SMU scores 75.1 points and has outscored opponents by 13.1 points per game.

Murray State averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 5.8 per game SMU allows. SMU averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Murray State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rob Perry is scoring 15.0 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Racers. Jacobi Wood is averaging 12.3 points and 4.6 assists over the past 10 games for Murray State.

Zhuric Phelps is averaging 15.2 points and 1.9 steals for the Mustangs. Chuck Harris is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for SMU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Racers: 2-8, averaging 69.9 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Mustangs: 6-4, averaging 72.9 points, 39.3 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up