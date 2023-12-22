Murray State Racers take on the SMU Mustangs on 5-game losing streak

SMU Mustangs (8-4) at Murray State Racers (3-8, 1-1 MVC) Murray, Kentucky; Friday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mustangs…

SMU Mustangs (8-4) at Murray State Racers (3-8, 1-1 MVC)

Murray, Kentucky; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mustangs -5.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State looks to stop its five-game skid when the Racers play SMU.

The Racers are 3-2 in home games. Murray State has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Mustangs have gone 1-1 away from home. SMU scores 75.1 points and has outscored opponents by 13.1 points per game.

Murray State averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 5.8 per game SMU allows. SMU averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Murray State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rob Perry is scoring 15.0 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Racers. Jacobi Wood is averaging 12.3 points and 4.6 assists over the past 10 games for Murray State.

Zhuric Phelps is averaging 15.2 points and 1.9 steals for the Mustangs. Chuck Harris is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for SMU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Racers: 2-8, averaging 69.9 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Mustangs: 6-4, averaging 72.9 points, 39.3 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

