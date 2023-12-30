Murray State hosts Porter and Middle Tennessee

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (5-8) at Murray State Racers (3-9, 1-1 MVC) Murray, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (5-8) at Murray State Racers (3-9, 1-1 MVC)

Murray, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Racers -4.5; over/under is 132

BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee faces the Murray State Racers after Jestin Porter scored 26 points in Middle Tennessee’s 69-63 loss to the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

The Racers are 3-3 on their home court. Murray State gives up 73.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.5 points per game.

The Blue Raiders have gone 0-2 away from home. Middle Tennessee gives up 67.4 points to opponents while being outscored by 4.0 points per game.

Murray State averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 5.3 per game Middle Tennessee allows. Middle Tennessee averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Murray State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacobi Wood is averaging 11.9 points and 4.3 assists for the Racers. Rob Perry is averaging 14.1 points over the past 10 games for Murray State.

Elias King is shooting 40.0% and averaging 12.3 points for the Blue Raiders. Porter is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games for Middle Tennessee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Racers: 1-9, averaging 68.6 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Blue Raiders: 3-7, averaging 61.9 points, 34.9 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.