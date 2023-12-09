Murray and Ole Miss host UCF

Ole Miss Rebels (8-0) at UCF Knights (6-2) Orlando, Florida; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Ole Miss faces the…

Ole Miss Rebels (8-0) at UCF Knights (6-2)

Orlando, Florida; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ole Miss faces the UCF Knights after Jaylen Murray scored 26 points in Ole Miss’ 77-68 win against the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers.

The Knights have gone 4-1 in home games. UCF is ninth in the Big 12 scoring 79.3 points while shooting 44.2% from the field.

The Rebels are 1-0 on the road. Ole Miss ranks fourth in the SEC shooting 36.2% from 3-point range.

UCF makes 44.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than Ole Miss has allowed to its opponents (39.8%). Ole Miss has shot at a 44.6% rate from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points greater than the 39.1% shooting opponents of UCF have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marchelus Avery averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, scoring 11.5 points while shooting 46.2% from beyond the arc. Jaylin Sellers is shooting 49.2% and averaging 20.6 points for UCF.

Allen Flanigan is averaging 18 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Rebels. Matthew Murrell is averaging 16.0 points for Ole Miss.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.