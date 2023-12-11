Munoz’s 15 lead Hawaii past D-II Hawaii Pacific 78-53

HONOLULU (AP) — Juan Munoz had 15 points in Hawaii’s 78-53 win over Division-II Hawaii Pacific on Sunday. Munoz shot…

HONOLULU (AP) — Juan Munoz had 15 points in Hawaii’s 78-53 win over Division-II Hawaii Pacific on Sunday.

Munoz shot 6 for 7, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc for the Rainbow Warriors (7-1). Noel Coleman shot 6 for 10 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 0 of 3 from the free-throw line to add 14 points. Bernardo da Silva had 13 points and was 6-of-10 shooting and 1 of 3 from the free-throw line.

Dominique Winbush finished with 18 points and five assists for the Sharks. Melo Sanchez added 10 points for Hawaii Pacific. In addition, Charlie Weber finished with eight points.

