Munden scores 19 in Fairleigh Dickinson’s 71-68 win against NJIT

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Joe Munden Jr. had 19 points in Fairleigh Dickinson’s 71-68 victory over NJIT on Saturday. Munden…

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Joe Munden Jr. had 19 points in Fairleigh Dickinson’s 71-68 victory over NJIT on Saturday.

Munden added three steals for the Knights (5-5). DeVante Jamison scored 17 points, going 7 of 13 (2 for 3 from 3-point range). Jo’el Emanuel shot 6 for 12, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points, while adding eight rebounds.

The Highlanders (1-6) were led by Elijah Buchanan, who recorded 16 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and two steals. NJIT also got 12 points and two steals from Adam Hess. In addition, Sebastian Robinson had 11 points and four assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.