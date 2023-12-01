Muhammad’s 21 help Troy take down SIU-Edwardsville 83-60

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Aamer Muhammad’s 21 points helped Troy defeat SIU-Edwardsville 83-60 on Friday night. Muhammad was 7 of…

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Aamer Muhammad’s 21 points helped Troy defeat SIU-Edwardsville 83-60 on Friday night.

Muhammad was 7 of 9 shooting, including 4 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line for the Trojans (4-4). Christyon Eugene scored 12 points while shooting 4 for 6, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc, and added six assists. Thomas Dowd was 3 of 7 shooting and 3 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with nine points.

The Cougars (5-4) were led in scoring by Damarco Minor, who finished with 14 points and three steals. Ray’Sean Taylor added 12 points and two steals for SIU-Edwardsville. Shamar Wright also recorded 11 points.

Troy’s next game is Saturday against Dayton on the road. SIU-Edwardsville hosts Green Bay on Wednesday.

