Muhammad scores 23 as UT Martin beats Tennessee State 91-75

NASHVILLE, Tenn (AP) — Issa Muhammad scored 23 points as UT Martin beat Tennessee State 91-75 on Thursday night.

Muhammad also added nine rebounds for the Skyhawks (8-6, 1-0 Ohio Valley Conference). Jacob Crews added 19 points while shooting 5 for 11 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free throw line, and he also had seven rebounds. Jordan Sears had 14 points and was 4 of 17 shooting, including 0 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 6 from the line.

The Tigers (7-7, 0-1) were led in scoring by Michael Shanks, who finished with 20 points and six rebounds. EJ Bellinger added 11 points and 11 rebounds for Tennessee State. Jason Jitoboh also recorded 11 points, eight rebounds and three blocks.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Saturday. UT Martin visits Tennessee Tech and Tennessee State hosts Little Rock.

