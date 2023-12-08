Muhammad and Troy host Dayton

Troy Trojans (4-4) at Dayton Flyers (6-2) Dayton, Ohio; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Troy visits the Dayton Flyers…

Troy Trojans (4-4) at Dayton Flyers (6-2)

Dayton, Ohio; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Troy visits the Dayton Flyers after Aamer Muhammad scored 21 points in Troy’s 83-60 win against the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars.

The Flyers have gone 3-0 at home. Dayton scores 70.0 points while outscoring opponents by 5.9 points per game.

The Trojans are 0-3 in road games. Troy is third in the Sun Belt with 38.9 rebounds per game led by Thomas Dowd averaging 6.1.

Dayton averages 70.0 points per game, 0.7 more points than the 69.3 Troy gives up. Troy has shot at a 44.3% rate from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points greater than the 42.0% shooting opponents of Dayton have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Koby Brea averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Flyers, scoring 12.3 points while shooting 48.1% from beyond the arc. Daron Holmes is shooting 47.4% and averaging 15.5 points for Dayton.

Christyon Eugene is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Trojans. Tayton Conerway is averaging 11.3 points and 3.0 rebounds for Troy.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.