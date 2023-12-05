Mount St. Mary’s visits Murray and Ole Miss

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (2-5, 1-1 MAAC) at Ole Miss Rebels (7-0) Oxford, Mississippi; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (2-5, 1-1 MAAC) at Ole Miss Rebels (7-0)

Oxford, Mississippi; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rebels -15; over/under is 134

BOTTOM LINE: Ole Miss hosts the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers after Jaylen Murray scored 22 points in Ole Miss’ 80-77 win against the Memphis Tigers.

The Rebels are 6-0 in home games. Ole Miss is fourth in the SEC with 16.1 assists per game led by Murray averaging 4.6.

The Mountaineers are 0-4 on the road. Mount St. Mary’s averages 15.6 turnovers per game and is 0-3 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Ole Miss averages 73.3 points per game, 3.4 more points than the 69.9 Mount St. Mary’s gives up. Mount St. Mary’s averages 5.3 more points per game (71.6) than Ole Miss allows (66.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Murray is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Rebels, while averaging 13.7 points and 4.6 assists. Allen Flanigan is shooting 44.0% and averaging 19.1 points for Ole Miss.

Dakota Leffew is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Deshayne Montgomery is averaging 13.0 points and 3.9 rebounds for Mount St. Mary’s.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.