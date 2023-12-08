Mount St. Mary’s plays Loyola (MD) after Montgomery’s 22-point outing

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (2-6, 1-1 MAAC) at Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (1-8) Baltimore; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Mount…

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (2-6, 1-1 MAAC) at Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (1-8)

Baltimore; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mount St. Mary’s visits the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds after Deshayne Montgomery scored 22 points in Mount St. Mary’s 77-68 loss to the Ole Miss Rebels.

The Greyhounds are 0-2 on their home court. Loyola (MD) ranks fourth in the Patriot League in rebounding with 32.0 rebounds. Golden Dike leads the Greyhounds with 7.4 boards.

The Mountaineers have gone 0-5 away from home. Mount St. Mary’s is third in the MAAC giving up 70.8 points while holding opponents to 43.4% shooting.

Loyola (MD) is shooting 41.7% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 43.4% Mount St. Mary’s allows to opponents. Mount St. Mary’s has shot at a 44.0% clip from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point fewer than the 45.0% shooting opponents of Loyola (MD) have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Deon Perry is scoring 12.3 points per game and averaging 2.2 rebounds for the Greyhounds. D’Angelo Stines is averaging 9.7 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 34.0% for Loyola (MD).

Dakota Leffew is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Montgomery is averaging 14.1 points for Mount St. Mary’s.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

