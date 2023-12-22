Mount St. Mary’s hosts LIU following Leffew’s 26-point showing

Long Island Sharks (1-9) at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (4-7, 1-1 MAAC) Emmitsburg, Maryland; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Long Island Sharks (1-9) at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (4-7, 1-1 MAAC)

Emmitsburg, Maryland; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mount St. Mary’s hosts the Long Island Sharks after Dakota Leffew scored 26 points in Mount St. Mary’s 94-82 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs.

The Mountaineers are 2-1 in home games. Mount St. Mary’s ranks seventh in the MAAC with 22.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Dallas Hobbs averaging 3.1.

The Sharks are 0-8 on the road. LIU averages 14.9 turnovers per game and is 0-3 when winning the turnover battle.

Mount St. Mary’s average of 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 more made shots on average than the 4.9 per game LIU gives up. LIU’s 39.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.4 percentage points lower than Mount St. Mary’s has given up to its opponents (43.9%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Leffew is averaging 18 points, four assists and 2.1 steals for the Mountaineers. Deshayne Montgomery is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for Mount St. Mary’s.

Eric Acker is averaging 12.3 points and 3.4 assists for the Sharks. Tana Kopa is averaging 10.1 points for LIU.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

