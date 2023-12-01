Moss leads William & Mary against Richmond after 20-point game

William & Mary Tribe (3-5) at Richmond Spiders (4-3) Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: William & Mary…

William & Mary Tribe (3-5) at Richmond Spiders (4-3)

Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: William & Mary faces the Richmond Spiders after Trey Moss scored 20 points in William & Mary’s 96-62 loss to the Norfolk State Spartans.

The Spiders are 3-0 on their home court. Richmond is sixth in the A-10 with 14.1 assists per game led by Neal Quinn averaging 4.0.

The Tribe have gone 0-3 away from home. William & Mary is 2-3 against opponents with a winning record.

Richmond’s average of 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game William & Mary allows. William & Mary averages 11.6 more points per game (77.5) than Richmond allows to opponents (65.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan King is scoring 19.9 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Spiders. Isaiah Bigelow is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers for Richmond.

Gabe Dorsey is shooting 46.6% from beyond the arc with 4.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Tribe, while averaging 16.8 points. Moss is averaging 13.9 points for William & Mary.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

