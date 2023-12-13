Moss leads Toledo against Marshall after 21-point showing

Marshall Thundering Herd (3-6) at Toledo Rockets (5-4) Toledo, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockets -8.5; over/under…

Marshall Thundering Herd (3-6) at Toledo Rockets (5-4)

Toledo, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockets -8.5; over/under is 162

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo hosts the Marshall Thundering Herd after Ra’Heim Moss scored 21 points in Toledo’s 84-80 win over the Northern Iowa Panthers.

The Rockets are 3-1 on their home court. Toledo is the top team in the MAC averaging 38.4 points in the paint. Moss leads the Rockets with 10.0.

The Thundering Herd are 1-1 in road games. Marshall has a 2-4 record against opponents above .500.

Toledo scores 79.8 points per game, 0.2 fewer points than the 80.0 Marshall allows. Marshall averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Toledo gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moss is scoring 16.2 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Rockets. Dante Maddox Jr. is averaging 15.2 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 41.5% for Toledo.

Kevon Voyles is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Thundering Herd. Nate Martin is averaging 11.7 points for Marshall.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

