Moss leads Toledo against Marshall after 21-point showing

Marshall Thundering Herd (3-6) at Toledo Rockets (5-4)
Toledo, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockets -8.5; over/under is 162
BOTTOM LINE: Toledo hosts the Marshall Thundering Herd after Ra’Heim Moss scored 21 points in Toledo’s 84-80 win over the Northern Iowa Panthers.
The Rockets are 3-1 on their home court. Toledo is the top team in the MAC averaging 38.4 points in the paint. Moss leads the Rockets with 10.0.
The Thundering Herd are 1-1 in road games. Marshall has a 2-4 record against opponents above .500.
Toledo scores 79.8 points per game, 0.2 fewer points than the 80.0 Marshall allows. Marshall averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Toledo gives up.
TOP PERFORMERS: Moss is scoring 16.2 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Rockets. Dante Maddox Jr. is averaging 15.2 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 41.5% for Toledo.
Kevon Voyles is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Thundering Herd. Nate Martin is averaging 11.7 points for Marshall.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
