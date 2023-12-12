Moss leads Toledo against Marshall after 21-point performance

Marshall Thundering Herd (3-6) at Toledo Rockets (5-4) Toledo, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Toledo hosts the Marshall…

Marshall Thundering Herd (3-6) at Toledo Rockets (5-4)

Toledo, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo hosts the Marshall Thundering Herd after Ra’Heim Moss scored 21 points in Toledo’s 84-80 victory over the Northern Iowa Panthers.

The Rockets are 3-1 on their home court. Toledo has a 1-0 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Thundering Herd have gone 1-1 away from home. Marshall is eighth in the Sun Belt scoring 73.8 points per game and is shooting 40.5%.

Toledo’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game is 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Marshall gives up. Marshall averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Toledo gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moss is shooting 53.3% and averaging 16.2 points for the Rockets. Dante Maddox Jr. is averaging 15.2 points for Toledo.

Kevon Voyles is averaging 14.3 points and two steals for the Thundering Herd. Nate Martin is averaging 11.7 points for Marshall.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

