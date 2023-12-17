Morgan State plays Campbell on 7-game road slide

Morgan State Bears (4-8) at Campbell Fighting Camels (5-6) Buies Creek, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Morgan…

Morgan State Bears (4-8) at Campbell Fighting Camels (5-6)

Buies Creek, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morgan State will try to stop its seven-game road skid when the Bears take on Campbell.

The Fighting Camels have gone 5-2 at home. Campbell is second in the CAA at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 61.5 points while holding opponents to 40.0% shooting.

The Bears are 0-5 on the road. Morgan State has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

Campbell’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Morgan State gives up. Morgan State averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Campbell allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Dell’Orso is shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Camels, while averaging 15.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.6 steals. Laurynas Vaistaras is shooting 53.8% and averaging 10.1 points over the past 10 games for Campbell.

Kameron Hobbs averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 9.9 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Wynston Tabbs is averaging 15.3 points over the past 10 games for Morgan State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Camels: 4-6, averaging 67.2 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points per game.

Bears: 3-7, averaging 73.4 points, 37.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

