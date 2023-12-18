Morgan State plays Campbell, aims to stop road losing streak

Morgan State Bears (4-8) at Campbell Fighting Camels (5-6) Buies Creek, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Morgan State Bears (4-8) at Campbell Fighting Camels (5-6)

Buies Creek, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Camels -7; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Morgan State visits Campbell looking to break its seven-game road slide.

The Fighting Camels have gone 5-2 in home games. Campbell scores 66.5 points while outscoring opponents by 5.0 points per game.

The Bears are 0-5 in road games. Morgan State is second in the MEAC with 37.9 rebounds per game led by Christian Oliver averaging 5.2.

Campbell’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Morgan State gives up. Morgan State has shot at a 45.7% rate from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points higher than the 40.0% shooting opponents of Campbell have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Dell’Orso is averaging 15.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Fighting Camels.

Oliver is averaging 8.6 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Bears.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Camels: 4-6, averaging 67.2 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points per game.

Bears: 3-7, averaging 73.4 points, 37.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.