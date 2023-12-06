Morgan State hosts Brown and UMBC

UMBC Retrievers (5-5) at Morgan State Bears (2-8) Baltimore; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Retrievers -3.5; over/under is…

UMBC Retrievers (5-5) at Morgan State Bears (2-8)

Baltimore; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Retrievers -3.5; over/under is 166.5

BOTTOM LINE: UMBC takes on the Morgan State Bears after Dion Brown scored 25 points in UMBC’s 92-87 victory against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks.

The Bears have gone 2-1 in home games. Morgan State is 2-6 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Retrievers are 1-4 on the road. UMBC ranks sixth in the America East with 24.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Brown averaging 3.6.

Morgan State scores 68.1 points per game, 14.2 fewer points than the 82.3 UMBC allows. UMBC averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Morgan State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wynston Tabbs is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Bears. Kameron Hobbs is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers for Morgan State.

Brown is averaging 16.2 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Retrievers. Khydarius Smith is averaging 13.2 points for UMBC.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

