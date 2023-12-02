Morgan State Bears face the Longwood Lancers on 6-game losing streak

Longwood Lancers (7-1) at Morgan State Bears (2-7) Baltimore; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Morgan State aims to end…

Baltimore; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morgan State aims to end its six-game skid when the Bears play Longwood.

The Bears are 2-0 in home games. Morgan State has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Lancers are 1-1 on the road. Longwood is ninth in college basketball with 41.0 rebounds per game led by Michael Christmas averaging 7.8.

Morgan State makes 43.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.4 percentage points higher than Longwood has allowed to its opponents (37.9%). Longwood averages 81.0 points per game, 0.6 more than the 80.4 Morgan State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wynston Tabbs is shooting 41.4% and averaging 14.4 points for the Bears. Kameron Hobbs is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers for Morgan State.

Johnathan Massie is shooting 40.6% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Lancers, while averaging 13.5 points and six rebounds. Walyn Napper is averaging 13.5 points, 4.3 assists and 1.9 steals for Longwood.

