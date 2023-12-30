NEW YEAR'S DAY: What's open, closed New Year's Day? | Laws going into effect | Start the year a millionaire | New year, new home
Morgan scores 22 as Citadel takes down Toccoa Falls 106-76

The Associated Press

December 30, 2023, 3:32 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Elijah Morgan had 22 points in The Citadel’s 106-76 win over Toccoa Falls on Saturday.

Keynan Davis scored 14 points for the Bulldogs (8-5). Winston Hill finished with 13 points, while adding five rebounds and three steals.

Anthony Williams II led the Screaming Eagles in scoring, finishing with 25 points. Trashawn Wilson added 14 points and Josh Parker scored 13.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

