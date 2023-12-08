Morgan and Incarnate Word host Northern Arizona

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (4-5) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (3-5) San Antonio; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word takes…

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (4-5) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (3-5)

San Antonio; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word takes on the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks after Josh Morgan scored 21 points in Incarnate Word’s 96-82 loss to the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats.

The Cardinals have gone 2-0 in home games. Incarnate Word has a 2-2 record against opponents over .500.

The Lumberjacks are 2-4 on the road. Northern Arizona has a 2-5 record against teams over .500.

Incarnate Word averages 78.1 points per game, 4.3 more points than the 73.8 Northern Arizona gives up. Northern Arizona averages 65.6 points per game, 13.9 fewer points than the 79.5 Incarnate Word allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sky Wicks is scoring 19.0 points per game with 7.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Cardinals. Josiah Hammons is averaging 14.8 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 35.9% for Incarnate Word.

Trenton McLaughlin is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Lumberjacks. Oakland Fort is averaging 10.8 points and 3.2 rebounds for Northern Arizona.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

