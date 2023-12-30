Morehead State visits Southeast Missouri State after Minix’s 20-point game

Morehead State Eagles (9-4) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (5-8, 1-0 OVC) Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Sunday, 4:15 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Morehead State Eagles (9-4) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (5-8, 1-0 OVC)

Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Sunday, 4:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State visits the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks after Riley Minix scored 20 points in Morehead State’s 101-39 win against the Alice Lloyd Eagles.

The Redhawks have gone 5-1 in home games. Southeast Missouri State ranks eighth in the OVC with 30.3 points per game in the paint led by Braxton Stacker averaging 5.0.

The Eagles have gone 3-4 away from home. Morehead State is seventh in college basketball with 44.2 rebounds per game led by Minix averaging 9.1.

Southeast Missouri State’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Morehead State allows. Morehead State has shot at a 46.8% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points fewer than the 47.2% shooting opponents of Southeast Missouri State have averaged.

The Redhawks and Eagles meet Sunday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rob Martin is averaging 11.8 points and 3.7 assists for the Redhawks. Aquan Smart is averaging 11.4 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 36.6% over the last 10 games for Southeast Missouri State.

Minix is scoring 17.1 points per game and averaging 9.1 rebounds for the Eagles. Kalil Thomas is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Morehead State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 5-5, averaging 74.7 points, 34.4 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Eagles: 8-2, averaging 78.8 points, 46.4 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 4.7 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.2 points.

