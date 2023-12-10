Morehead State visits North Alabama following Minix’s 25-point game

Morehead State Eagles (6-3) at North Alabama Lions (5-4) Florence, Alabama; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -2;…

Morehead State Eagles (6-3) at North Alabama Lions (5-4)

Florence, Alabama; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -2; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State visits the North Alabama Lions after Riley Minix scored 25 points in Morehead State’s 87-80 win against the Chattanooga Mocs.

The Lions are 5-0 in home games. North Alabama is fourth in the ASUN scoring 80.7 points while shooting 45.1% from the field.

The Eagles are 2-3 in road games. Morehead State averages 14.8 assists per game to lead the OVC, paced by Drew Thelwell with 4.0.

North Alabama scores 80.7 points, 13.4 more per game than the 67.3 Morehead State allows. Morehead State has shot at a 47.2% rate from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points greater than the 42.0% shooting opponents of North Alabama have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: KJ Johnson is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 1.7 rebounds for the Lions. Jacari Lane is averaging 12.1 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 42.0% for North Alabama.

Kalil Thomas averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 10.4 points while shooting 43.1% from beyond the arc. Minix is averaging 17.1 points and 8.3 rebounds for Morehead State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

