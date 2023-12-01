Moore leads Missouri State against Drake after 28-point outing

Missouri State Bears (6-1, 1-0 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (6-1, 1-0 MVC) Des Moines, Iowa; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Missouri State Bears (6-1, 1-0 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (6-1, 1-0 MVC)

Des Moines, Iowa; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State visits the Drake Bulldogs after Chance Moore scored 28 points in Missouri State’s 90-78 win against the Evansville Purple Aces.

The Bulldogs have gone 3-0 at home. Drake averages 80.6 points while outscoring opponents by 9.0 points per game.

The Bears are 1-0 in MVC play. Missouri State ranks ninth in the MVC scoring 30.3 points per game in the paint led by N.J. Benson averaging 7.1.

Drake averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 6.1 per game Missouri State allows. Missouri State averages 5.3 more points per game (76.9) than Drake allows to opponents (71.6).

The Bulldogs and Bears face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tucker DeVries is scoring 19.6 points per game and averaging 6.9 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Kevin Overton is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers for Drake.

Alston Mason is shooting 47.1% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 15.8 points. Donovan Clay is averaging 15 points, seven rebounds and 3.1 assists for Missouri State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

