Moore leads Georgia Southern against North Florida

Georgia Southern Eagles (0-8) at North Florida Ospreys (5-5) Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ospreys -4;…

Georgia Southern Eagles (0-8) at North Florida Ospreys (5-5)

Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ospreys -4; over/under is 154

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern visits the North Florida Ospreys after Tyren Moore scored 30 points in Georgia Southern’s 81-79 loss to the Jacksonville Dolphins.

The Ospreys have gone 4-2 in home games. North Florida is sixth in the ASUN scoring 78.5 points while shooting 43.2% from the field.

The Eagles are 0-5 on the road. Georgia Southern ranks fifth in the Sun Belt shooting 34.1% from 3-point range.

North Florida averages 12.0 made 3-pointers per game, 2.6 more made shots than the 9.4 per game Georgia Southern allows. Georgia Southern averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 5.5 more made shots on average than the 4.1 per game North Florida gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chaz Lanier averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Ospreys, scoring 15.9 points while shooting 47.6% from beyond the arc. Ametri Moss is shooting 48.2% and averaging 10.9 points for North Florida.

Moore averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 12.1 points while shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc. Jamar Franklin is averaging 9.9 points for Georgia Southern.

